Fultz racked up 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 victory over Detroit.

Fultz was unable to knock down any of his four shot attempts in the first half but helped make up for his lack of scoring with five assists. He turned things around in the second half, going 6-of-10 from the field for 14 points while dishing out another three dimes. The point guard finished with a game-high eight assists tying for the team lead with two steals. Fultz is now averaging 16.2 points per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field in February and is continuing to establish himself more and more on the offensive end.