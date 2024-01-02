Fultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

This is the second time Fultz has been added to the injury report as questionable, and despite being eventually ruled out for Saturday's matchup, it appears he's continuing to make progress in his recovery. Fultz started Orlando's first four contests of the season before being held out with left knee tendinitis, so the team will presumably ease him back into action once he gains clearance to play.