Fultz (knee) recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes in Sunday's 109-92 loss to the Hawks.

Before missing the Magic's last three games due to what the team termed as left knee injury maintenance, Fultz had started in each of his previous 10 appearances, but he was eased back into the mix Sunday as a bench player. Though Fultz didn't show any obvious sign of being limited by the injury, the Magic still kept his minutes in check, even as two rotation players (Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris) sat out and another (Jonathan Isaac) exited early. Fultz could see a mild boost in playing time Tuesday against the Nets, though he had been held under 20 minutes in both of his last two starts before the All-Star break.