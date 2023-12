Fultz (knee) is considered questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Suns, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz has missed 23 straight games due to knee tendinitis, so his questionable status Sunday is a positive sign. Still, it remains to be seen if he will ultimately get the green light. If he does get cleared to play, expect the Magic to ease the point guard back into the swing of things with a minutes restriction.