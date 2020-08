Fultz had 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in Monday's Game 4 loss to Milwaukee.

The Magic suffered a third straight loss, but Fultz bounced back after a pedestrian, five-point, five-assist effort in Game 3. The point guard converted a pair of outside looks for his first multi-three-pointer game since Aug. 4 against Indiana.