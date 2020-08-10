Fultz had 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in Sunday's loss to Boston.
Fultz continues to come off the bench behind veteran D.J. Augustin, but both guards played 33 minutes in the overtime contest. Fultz also added two steals and a block to his final line.
