Fultz went through his first official practice with the Magic on Tuesday and drew positive reviews from teammate Jonathan Isaac, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fultz did not suit up for a game as a member of the Magic last season after coming over from Philadelphia via trade, but news around the former No. 1 overall pick has been mostly positive in recent weeks. Prior to camp, Fultz showed off what appears to be an improved jumpshot, and while he still has an immense amount to prove at the NBA level, he appears to be moving in the right direction. "I thought he looked fantastic," Isaac said of Fultz. "He got a couple of pull-up jumpers to go, but outside of that, it was just his ability to get into the lane and be crafty. Already, he's able to manipulate the offense the way that he wants - and he's just learning it. He's crafty and for somebody so big, he plays really loose and he flows and his ball-handling is really decent."