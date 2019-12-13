Magic's Markelle Fultz: Goes through shootaround
Fultz (illness) took part in the Magic's shootaround Friday morning, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Fultz had previously been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets. He availability remains to be seen, but the fact that he was able to participate Friday morning certainly seems to be a step in the right direction.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.