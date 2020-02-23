Fultz (calf) is cleared to play Monday against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fultz was limited to 25 minutes and was held out during the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to Dallas due to left calf cramps, but he was able to fully participate at practice Sunday. The 21-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals over 31.3 minutes through eight games in February.