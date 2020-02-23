Magic's Markelle Fultz: Good to go Monday
Fultz (calf) is cleared to play Monday against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fultz was limited to 25 minutes and was held out during the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to Dallas due to left calf cramps, but he was able to fully participate at practice Sunday. The 21-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals over 31.3 minutes through eight games in February.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Dials up 22 points, 10 dimes•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid showing versus Hawks•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Turns in career-high 14 assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Back in double digits Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Finishes out Wednesday's game•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.