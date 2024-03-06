Fultz (rest) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Fultz will return to action Wednesday after sitting out the first leg of Orlando's back-to-back for rest purposes. With Gary Harris (calf) questionable, Fultz could be in store for increased playing time.
