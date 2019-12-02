Fultz ended with 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Warriors.

Fultz made a number of crucial plays down the stretch for the Magic, continuing to flaunt his much-improved game on both ends of the floor. He has been a top-90 player over the past two weeks and based on what we have seen, that is likely to increase as the season progresses. He is clearly the future for the Magic and his turn-around has been a real high-point for the Magic in what has been a somewhat disappointing season thus far. Make sure he isn't available in your league.