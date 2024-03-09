Fultz played just nine minutes versus the Knicks on Friday due to an undisclosed injury. He finished with two points and one rebound.

Fultz collided with a player and was slow to get up, and it looked like he was holding his knee. Orlando didn't announce anything official regarding the injury, but coach Jamahl Mosley said the guard will be evaluated when the team returns home from its trip, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Fantasy managers will have to wait until Saturday for more clarity.