Fultz finished Tuesday's 109-106 victory over Portland with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Fultz barely missed a shot in the loss, yet again turning in a well-rounded performance. He has firmly established himself as the starting point guard, a move that certainly makes sense from an onlooker's perspective. While he is just outside the top 100 for the season, he has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks. He won't deliver in the points column every night, but his ability to rack up assists and steals makes him a clear must-roster player.