Fultz (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Magic tend to be very cautious with Fultz because of his left knee issues. If Fultz is held out Wednesday, guys like Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could see an uptick in minutes.
