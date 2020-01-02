Magic's Markelle Fultz: Impressive in limited minutes
Fultz finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.
Fultz filled up the stat sheet against a poor defensive unit and didn't need many minutes to do so. Meanwhile D.J. Augustin poured in 25 points and nine dimes in 31 minutes off the bench, so it's clear Fultz still has plenty of competition for playing time. With that being said, if Aaron Gordon (Achilles) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) face extended absences, Magic coach Steve Clifford could opt for more multi-guard lineups in the short-term.
