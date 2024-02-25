Fultz (knee) doesn't appear on the Magic's injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks and is expected to be available to play, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Meanwhile, the Magic will be without one of their rotational guards in Gary Harris (calf), so Fultz could end up absorbing most of his minutes as he returns from a three-game absence. Though the Magic had been characterizing Fultz's injury as "left knee injury maintenance," it's not the most reassuring sign for his health that he missed the team's first two games following the All-Star break. Even if Fultz reclaims a spot in the starting five in Harris' stead Sunday, don't expect head coach Jamahl Mosley to push Fultz too extensively.