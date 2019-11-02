Magic's Markelle Fultz: In starting five Saturday
Fultz will replace DJ Augustin in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This will be Fultz's first game as a starter this season. Through five games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
