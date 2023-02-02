Fultz ended Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

No Magic player scored more than Fultz's 18, as the team shot a woeful 37.9 percent from the floor on the night and went 6-for-38 (15.8 percent) from three-point range. The two assists were his lowest total since Dec. 5, however, and Fultz continues to struggle with his consistency. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 assists, 2.9 boards and 1.0 steals.