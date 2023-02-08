Fultz amassed a team-high 21 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 102-98 loss to the Knicks.

It's his best scoring effort since he hit for 23 points against the Wizards on Jan. 21. Fultz has scored in double digits in five straight though, and the fact that he's been able to stay healthy this season may be resulting in some elusive consistency. Since the beginning of January, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.4 steals a game while shooting a stunning 56.5 percent from the floor.