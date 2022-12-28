Fultz totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 loss to the Lakers.

Fultz led the Magic in scoring, posting his highest point total since finishing with 24 points Dec. 19 against Atlanta. Fultz has scored 15 or more points on five occasions this year, now reaching double figures in three of his last four outings.