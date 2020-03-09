Magic's Markelle Fultz: Lights up Houston in win
Fultz (calf) scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added five assists and one rebound in 27 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 126-106 win over the Rockets.
Deemed questionable ahead of the game with calf tightness after sustaining the injury late in Friday's win over the Timberwolves, Fultz gained clearance ahead of tipoff and didn't see his playing time or production suffer as a result of the issue. After a poor finish to close out February, Fultz has been trending up the past three games, averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 boards. He's shot 69.4 percent from the field during those games, however, so there may be some regression headed his way.
