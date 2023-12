Fultz (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Fultz still has a few hurdles to clear before he's ready for game action, but his return to practice is a great sign. The point guard hasn't played since Nov. 9 due to left knee tendinitis, allowing Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black to handle increased usage in Orlando's backcourt.