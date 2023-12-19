Coach Jamahl Mosley said Fultz (knee) went through portions of Tuesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Mosley added that Wendell Carter (finger) was also a limited participant, but the coach said the big man is closer to returning than Fultz. Fultz has missed 17 straight games and will likely remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Heat, though his official status for that game won't be released until Tuesday afternoon. Following Wednesday's home matchup, Orlando faces a three-game road trip that starts Thursday in Milwaukee and ends Tuesday in Washington.