Fultz is questionable for Sunday's game against Indiana with a left knee strain.
Fultz tweaked his left knee during Friday's game after colliding with a player. The left knee is the one that has been giving him problems for a while now, so the Magic may err on the side of caution. The timing isn't ideal for Orlando, as Jalen Suggs (thigh) is also questionable.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Bothered by injury Friday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid output off bench once again•