Magic's Markelle Fultz: Listed as questionable
Fultz (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Fultz is apparently feeling a bit under the weather, leaving his status for Wednesday's game up in the air. His availability should clear up closer to tip-off. If Fultz is ultimately unable to play, D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams would likely benefit from increased run.
