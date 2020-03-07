Fultz ended with 24 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

Fultz had his highest-scoring game in two months, scoring 24 points in the win. Evan Fournier (elbow) is set to miss multiple games which could open up a lot on the offensive end for Fultz. He has been a solid enough 12-team asset all season; however, with Fournier out, Fultz could certainly finish the season with a bang. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, it makes sense to give him a long look.