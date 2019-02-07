Magic's Markelle Fultz: May not return this season
Fultz (shoulder) may not return before the end of the season, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Fultz was traded to Orlando on Thursday in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks, and it sounds like the Magic -- who are slowly drifting further from playoff contention -- will exercise patience with the youngster as he works his way back from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Once healthy, the second-year guard out of Washington is a strong candidate to step in as the team's starting point guard.
