Fultz (shoulder) may not return before the end of the season, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Fultz was traded to Orlando on Thursday in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks, and it sounds like the Magic -- who are slowly drifting further from playoff contention -- will exercise patience with the youngster as he works his way back from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Once healthy, the second-year guard out of Washington is a strong candidate to step in as the team's starting point guard.