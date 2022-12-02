Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said he's looking to give Fultz (toe) "a couple more" minutes during Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz made his season debut Wednesday, logging eight points, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes as a starter. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick will remain in the starting lineup Friday and, per his head coach, will likely see a few more minutes than he did Wednesday. Fultz has had a difficult time staying healthy during his six-year career, appearing in more than 20 games just once (2019-2020), so expect Orlando to be extremely careful with the point guard as he works his way back to full strength following his recovery from a toe fracture he suffered during a preseason workout.