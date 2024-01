Fultz will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz has operated off the bench in six straight appearances since returning from a 27-game absence due to a knee injury. However, he'll move back into the starting lineup Sunday, joining Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter. In five starts this season, Fultz has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.