Fultz amassed one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime win over the Clippers.

Fultz scored his fewest points Thursday since returning from a toe injury. Fultz also picked up fouls and three turnovers in Wednesday's victory. Alarmingly, the 24-year-old point guard only attempted four field-goals in 28 minutes.