Fultz will not have any restrictions when training camp begins next week, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After months passed with little to no updates on Fultz's status, the Magic posted a number of videos Wednesday showing Fultz working out at the team's facility. The former No. 1 pick certainly appears to be healthy, but it's unclear if he's regained comfortability shooting the ball following a bizarre first two years in the league. For what it's worth, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman implied Wednesday that Fultz won't be handled with kid gloves once camp opens. "We don't have any restrictions in place right now (for Markelle Fultz) for training camp," Weltman said. "Obviously, he hasn't been through this in a long time and it's new terrain, but for now there are no restrictions."