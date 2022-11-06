Fultz (toe) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Fultz has yet to make his season debut after he suffered a fractured left big toe while working out shortly before training camp in September. Though he didn't require surgery, Fultz had been confined to a walking boot for the better part of a month, but he appears to have since ditched the protective covering. As Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel notes, Fultz posted pictures of himself without the boot on Nov. 1 and 2, but it's unclear when he'll be able to resume on-court activities. Since he has yet to formally return to practice, Fultz seems unlikely to be available for any of the Magic's three games this week, but a debut later this month could still be in the cards.