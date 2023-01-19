Fultz (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Despite not being able to practice Thursday and initially being labeled a game-time call for Friday, Fultz is expected to be fine for the matchup. This month, the point guard is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.7 minutes.