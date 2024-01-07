Fultz (knee) is available to play and will come off the bench with a 12-16 minute workload Sunday against Atlanta.

Fultz is cleared to return following a 27-game absence due to left knee tendinitis. His minutes restriction could be a week-to-week progression to ensure setbacks are avoided, especially considering Fultz is likely headed for free agency this offseason and previously suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in January of 2021. His return will cut into playing time for Anthony Black (illness), but it's unclear how the Magic will address the backcourt minutes share for Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris as Fultz ramps up given that he is arguably the worst shooter of the four.