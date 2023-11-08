Fultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hawks.
Fultz is questionable to return to the lineup Thursday after missing the last three games with left knee swelling. However, his participation in practice Wednesday is a good sign of his availability against Atlanta.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Ruled out Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Ruled out against Lakers•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable Saturday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scratched with knee inflammation•