Magic coach Steve Clifford said Fultz will remain on the bench for Sunday's game against the Kings, but the point guard is expected to see an increase in playing time from the 19 minutes he logged in Friday's win over the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beyond saying that Fultz would be able to play "a little more" than he did Friday, Clifford didn't put a number on the 22-year-old's minutes, though a split of the playing time with starter D.J. Augustin seems like a reasonable estimate. Fultz's workload is just being restricted due to his late arrival to the Orlando bubble, but before the playoffs begin, he be ready to handle the 30-minute role he held prior to the NBA's shutdown in mid-March. Fultz turned in a respectable showing in his first game in a four and a half months Friday, providing eight points (4-9 FG), six assists, two rebounds and one steal during his time on the court.