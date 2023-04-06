Fultz (knee) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

For the most part, the Magic have avoided resting players down the stretch despite being eliminated from playoff contention, but that will not be the case Thursday, as Fultz, Paolo Banchero (back), Wendell Carter (hip), Gary Harris (adductor) and Franz Wagner (ankle) have all been ruled out. It's worth noting that the Magic are currently in a three-way tie with the Wizards and Pacers in the win column, so lottery odds are likely the motivating factor. With that in mind, keep an eye on Orlando's injury report ahead of Friday's game at Brooklyn, as well as for Sunday's season finale against Miami.