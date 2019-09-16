The Magic exercised Fultz's (shoulder) 2020-21 team option Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While the move doesn't mean much for the immediate future, it's a show of support for Fultz's long-term future with the franchise. Considering the situation, and the fact that Fultz has yet to play a single game in a Magic uniform, it's a bit of a risky move, especially considering Fultz's cap figure for 2020-21 is north of $12 million. With that said, the Magic don't have another appealing option at point guard, and the hope is that the 21-year-old is able to move past the mysterious issues that have thus far marred his NBA career after the Sixers took him first overall in 2017.