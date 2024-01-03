Fultz (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Fultz appeared to be trending toward a return to the lineup after Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reported Dec. 19 that the guard took part in portions of practice that day, but head coach Jamahl Mosley told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel about a week and a half later that Fultz was "progressing slowly." The Magic are continuing to evaluate Fultz on a game-by-game basis, but based on Mosley's comments from last week, the 25-year-old looks like he could have more absences in his future.