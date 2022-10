Fultz (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz fractured his toe in late September and has been sidelined since. It's unclear when the point guard may return to action, but Orlando is expected to be extremely cautious with Fultz, who's only submitted one relatively healthy season since being drafted by the Sixers first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.