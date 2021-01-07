Fultz suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Wednesday against the Cavalier and will miss the rest of the season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's contest and will be lost for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign. It's brutal news for the Magic and the 22-year-old, who signed a three-year, $50 million extension in December. Rookie Cole Anthony figures to step into an increased role with Fultz sidelined.