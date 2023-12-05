Fultz (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Fultz continues to struggle with left knee tendinitis, which has sidelined him for 15 of Orlando's last 16 games. There is currently no timetable for his return and details have been scarce on his recovery, but Fultz suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in January of 2021, so the region is historically concerning for the 25-year-old. Jalen Suggs will continue fortifying the backcourt in Fultz's stead, and the former is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in games without Fultz this season.