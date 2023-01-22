Fultz totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 loss to Washington.

Fultz finished with team-high scoring and assist totals while providing some rare production from beyond the arc, as he connected on just a trio of three-pointers over his prior 13 contests combined. If there's a positive for Fultz typically eschewing the three-point shot, it's that he's usually able to achieve his scoring with increased efficiency relative to most point guards around the league. Fultz is shooting 59.1 percent from the field through nine appearances in January.