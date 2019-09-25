Magic's Markelle Fultz: Participating in voluntary workout
Fultz (shoulder) is a participant in the Magic's voluntary workouts, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Multiple videos have emerged of Fultz taking jumpshots at the workout, and while it's not reminiscent of his days at Washington, there seems to be some improvement. It's still somewhat of a low-release push, which could make it difficult for him to make contested jumpers. It remains unclear if Fultz will start or come off the bench for the Magic, but he should be given opportunities to prove himself considering how thin Orlando is at point guard.
