Fultz scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 0-2 FT) off the bench in Sunday's win over the Kings.

A late arrival to the Orlando bubble, Fultz has been behind schedule as he works his way back into game shape. He looked plenty comfortable in 20 minutes Sunday, hitting six field goals, including both of his attempts from beyond the arc. Fultz also added three assists, though he did commit three turnovers. At some point, Fultz figures to reclaim the starting point guard spot from veteran D.J. Augustin.