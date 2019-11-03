Fultz had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 loss to the Nuggets.

Fultz moved into the starting lineup at the expense of D.J. Augustin but failed to capitalize on the promotion. The three steals somewhat salvaged the line and given the continued play of Augustin, Fultz is a decent chance to remain in the starting unit. There is a timeshare going on right now which caps the value, although, Fultz is worth grabbing in standard formats.