Fultz ended Sunday's 119-113 victory over the Hornets with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes.

The 24-year-old continues to supply modest numbers in the Orlando backcourt. Fultz hasn't made a three-pointer in the last eight games and appears to have put that part of his game on the back burner for the moment, going just 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. Despite the lack of outside shooting, he's averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.