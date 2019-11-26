Magic's Markelle Fultz: Posts 16 points and three assists
Fultz scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Fultz has played 29 minutes in each of his last two games, and looks much more aggressive attacking the rim and controlling the offense. Head coach Steve Clifford seems to be more comfortable with giving Fultz a longer leash, especially now that Nikola Vucevic (ankle) is out. After missing 131 combined games through his first two seasons, Fultz could still be shaking the rust off, and should keep getting better as the season goes on. He certainly appears to be trending in the right direction.
