Fultz recorded 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 108-96 loss to the Nets.
Tuesday marked Fultz's third game in a row scoring in double-digits, though the Magic have lost each contest. Still, it's encouraging that Fultz has been comfortable being aggressive offensively since he took fewer than 10 shots in 29 games this season.
