Fultz registered 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Fultz might have ended with a double-double for the first time this season, but he struggled mightily from the field and needed 16 shots to barely surpass the 10-point plateau. He was coming off back-to-back games where he was able to surpass the 20-point mark, so Fultz should still be treated as a competent offensive threat in Orlando's backcourt.